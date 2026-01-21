Senior citizen attempts suicide in Dinhata; ‘anxious’ Malda man dies

Cooch Behar/Malda: A senior citizen in Dinhata’s Nandina area allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison on Tuesday afternoon. He was reportedly distressed over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The incident has triggered widespread concern and political reactions across North Bengal.

According to local sources, Bashiruddin Mia (65), a resident of booth number 7/165 under the Gobrachhara Nayarhat Gram Panchayat in Dinhata, consumed poison at his home. Neighbours rushed him to Dinhata Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors administered emergency treatment. Hospital sources said his condition is now stable and he remains under medical supervision.

Family members and residents alleged that Bashiruddin had been under severe mental stress after none of the five members of his family—wife and four sons—found their names in the draft voter list issued under the SIR process. The family had also received a notice citing a “logical discrepancy”, which neighbours believe intensified his anxiety and fear of disenfranchisement.

Reacting strongly, North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha blamed the Election Commission and the ruling BJP for the incident.

“This is unacceptable. The Election Commission is conducting the SIR process at the behest of the BJP, causing harassment and fear among common people,” the minister alleged. Meanwhile, fresh tension erupted in Malda after a man allegedly died of a heart attack following “anxiety over the SIR hearing notices”. The incident occurred in Balarampur village under Chanchal–II block. The deceased, identified as Jalil Ali (60), reportedly collapsed at home on Tuesday.

Family members said Jalil Ali had been under acute mental stress after SIR notices were served in the names of his wife, son and daughter-in-law. Fears regarding citizenship status and the possible loss of voting rights allegedly kept him anxious for days before he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Malda district Trinamool Congress president Abdur Rahim Boxi visited the bereaved family and criticised the Election Commission and BJP, alleging that the SIR process has created an atmosphere of fear.

The BJP, however, rejected the allegations. South Malda organisational district BJP spokesperson Amlan Bhaduuri said: “Any death is unfortunate, but the Trinamool Congress is spreading misinformation over the SIR. The Election Commission is acting strictly as per rules.”