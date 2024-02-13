Senegalese & Indian national held from Indo-Nepal border

Siliguri: A Senegalese along with an Indian national were arrested while trying to cross over to Nepal illegally from India. They were produced at the Silliguri Sub-Divisional Court on Tuesday.

The Sashashtra Seema Bal (SSB) guarding the Indo-Nepal border had apprehended the duo on Monday.

They were arrested from Lalijote Border in Naxalbari in the Darjeeling district, The Senegalese national has been identified as Abdullah Abudkar, a footballer.

The Indian national is Mukesh Thakur from Bihar. Reportedly, Abudkar had arrived in Nepal in 2019 to play football. He had managed to enter India without any valid travel documents. While trying to return to Nepal, the SSB had nabbed him. Thakur was arrested on charges of helping Abudkar cross over to Nepal. The SSB had then handed over the duo to the Naxalbari Police. An investigation is on.