Senco Gold & Diamonds introduces ‘Shakti Collections’ for Puja celebrations

KOLKATA: Senco Gold & Diamonds will be the gold partner of the inaugural Bengal Shopping Festival in Kolkata. From September 20 to September 24, visitors can enjoy discounts of up to 50 per cent on diamond jewellery making charges and up to 10 per cent off on diamond value. The company will also offer 0 per cent deduction on old gold exchanges and up to 25 per cent off on gold jewellery making charges. These offers will be available at the festival venue, Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, and all Senco showrooms across Bengal. The festival runs from September 20 to October 5, 2024.



Senco Gold & Diamonds, over the years, has celebrated women not just by adorning them but through their multiple CSR activities. In keeping with this spirit, Senco Gold & Diamonds announced the launch of a new Durga Puja collection namely Shakti Collection that comes under Senco’s fine jewellery sub-brand Everlite. Actress Ditipriya Roy launched the new collection.

Ranjana Sen, chairperson of Senco Gold & Diamonds said: “In the likes of Dubai, Kolkata wants to start its own shopping festival to promote its business, ‘karigari,’ designs and what Bengal is famous for.

The Shakti Collection is designed for the festive season and for everyday wear and it is fine jewellery that serves as a token of strength and empowerment.”

Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO, Senco Gold & Diamonds said: “Our 85 years of trust and ‘karigari’ shall be showcased in Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan Exhibition Hall, with all the various designs and collections such as vivah, everlite diamond and everyday wear fine jewellery, aham men’s jewellery, gossip fashion jewellery, also sennes lab grown diamonds and leather luxury accessories. We shall also promote our new age gold saving platform which is one of first digital platform in country and monthly instalment schemes Swarnayojana.”