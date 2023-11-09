Senco Gold & Diamonds felicitates winners of ‘Dhanteras Offer Lucky Draw Contest’

: Senco Gold & Diamonds on Wednesday felicitated the lucky winners of ‘Dhanteras Offer Lucky Draw Contest’ at a glittering ceremony held at Senco Gold & Diamonds’ Moulali showroom in Kolkata.

Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO and Joita Sen, Director and Head of Design & Marketing of Senco Gold & Diamonds presented gold coins to the lucky winners of the contest. The customer felicitation ceremony was graced by the presence of the company’s brand ambassador and Tollywood actress, Ishaa Saha. As part of the contest, lucky customers who made a purchase of Rs 25000 and above between October 27 and November 12, had the opportunity to win 5 gram gold coins. The lucky winners of the contest are — Doyel Brahma from Kolkata, Arnabi Pal from Kolkata, Sumit Raj from Ranchi, Sikha Arora from Jamshedpur, Arpita Acharya from Ghaziabad, Akshay Sharma from Dwarka, Jitendra Tiwari from Lucknow and Kinjal Pandey from Lucknow.

Commenting on the occasion, Suvankar said: “We are delighted to felicitate the winners of our ‘Dhanteras Offer Lucky Draw Contest’. We wanted to celebrate this occasion with our valued customers by giving them the chance to win gold coins. We are grateful for the overwhelming response we received for this contest.” “‘Dhanteras Offer Lucky Draw Contest’ was one such initiative that offered a value proposition as well as an opportunity to engage with our cherished customers,” said Joita.

“I am delighted to be a part of this felicitation ceremony...,” said Ishaa. Senco Gold & Diamonds, a proud partner of the ongoing India Jewellery Shopping Festival, also felicitated the winner of the IJSF Contest at the event. Senco Gold & Diamonds customer Ajad Ali Shekh, the winner of the contest was felicitated with a 25gm gold coin.