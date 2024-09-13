Senco Gold and Diamonds celebrates festival of homecoming

Kolkata: Senco Gold & Diamonds over the years has celebrated women not just by adorning them but through their multiple CSR activities. In keeping with this spirit, Senco Gold & Diamonds announced the launch of a new Durga Puja campaign called Aparupa, where the inner beauty of a woman, her resilience and her strength is celebrated.



The Aparupa campaign aims to capture the flavour of a ‘bonedi raaj bari’ (aristocratic household) style Durga Puja. Senco celebrates culture, and the visuals capture rituals, from alpona to shondhe aroti, dancing to the beats of the dhaki in revelry, and singing in celebration. The striking red theme represents both the divine presence of Goddess Durga and Senco Gold & Diamonds brand identity.

Mrs Joita Sen, Director and Head of Marketing & Design at Senco Gold & Diamonds, said, “This campaign celebrates the cultural richness of Bengal during Durga Pujo, the karigari, the workmanship, that is the essence of Durga Puja, and the spirit of the woman, her inner beauty that is celebrated through the different styles of designing”. The video campaign features four of the brand ambassadors namely Ishaa Saha, Madhumita Sarcar, Sauraseni Maitra and Swastika Dutta, each representing the different types of women and their unique personalities.

Senco Gold & Diamonds is a leading pan-India jewellery retailer having 167 showrooms across India, a brand with a legacy of 85 years having so many showrooms. Senco Gold & Diamonds has been listed as the second most trusted jewellery brand for the fourth year in a row by TRA.