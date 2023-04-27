Seminar on waste management in Ichamati River conducted

In a bid to raise awareness on plastic pollution in the transboundary Ichamati River and necessary action in five different locations in Bengal in climate vulnerable heritage site of the Sunderbans, the US Consulate Kolkata held talks towards achieving these objectives.

The seminar held by the Consulate in collaboration with non-profit organisations, was centred on the ‘Ichamati Kawtha Project’ aimed at undertaking research to assess the status of the Ichamati River with emphasis on waste management and plastic waste in particular, in Duttapulia, Bongaon, Basirhat, Taki and Jogeshganj in the Sunderbans along the banks of the river.

It seeks to bring together stakeholders on the theme of reducing pollution in transboundary rivers and water systems in the larger Indo-Pacific region, with Ichhamati River and its linked water systems as a pilot initiative.

Public Affairs Officer Adrian Pratt said: “The US Government is committed to enhancing India’s commitment to combating climate change through collaboration on developing and deploying clean technologies, curbing emissions, mobilisation of investment capital to support clean energy transition, and building capacity to adapt to climate risks and build resilience.”

“The US Department of State has supported projects focused on ASEAN’s plastic pollution challenge and the importance of promoting integrated solid waste management strategies for creating sustainable local and regional solutions,” the officer added.

The project undertook a perception survey with more than 300 respondents from various stakeholder groups across the five

project locations including common citizens, farmers, fishermen, boat/ferry operators, small cottage industry owners along the river, women self-help groups, and other stakeholders.

Following that it organised five local-level public advocacy dialogues in the five locations to share findings, recommendations, and brainstorm on possible way-outs and priorities for each project location in terms of conserving the Ichmati River and its

linked ecosystems.