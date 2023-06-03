Seminar held to spread awareness on green building movement

KOLKATA: The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), formed by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in 2001, conducted a seminar in Kolkata to create awareness on the green building movement.



State Housing department minister Aroop Biswas was the Chief Guest for the programme. Unable to make it to the seminar due to urgent work, Biswas sent a message by saying that climate emergency is critical and urgent focus should be given to it in the sector.

He said that the number of green buildings have increased exponentially in the last seven to eight years due to government support and further assured that the state will continue to provide all necessary support in this regard. He further stated that the seminar can propose short and long term plans so that we can save the environment.Eminent senior government officials and industry stalwarts were present at the occasion along with various stakeholders from the building and construction industry.

Chairman and Managing Director of HIDCO, Debashis Sen was also present. He spoke about the various initiatives taken in New Town. On the eve of World Bicycle Day, Sen talked about the advisory issued for every building and corporate complex to have a cycle stand. He urged the audience to come and see the initiative taken at HIDCO Bhawan.

Sushil Mohta, chairman of Merlin Group, said that the aim of IGBC is to create awareness about sustainable development and green development, amongst others. Throwing light at today's seminar, he said that the aim is to create awareness amongst the architects, engineers and public at large of the benefits of green building.

IGBC Kolkata organised a seminar on Green Built Environment along with CREDAI Bengal and Rotary Club of Kolkata Inner City. Over 10.28 Billion square feet, making India the world’s second-largest registered green building footprint.