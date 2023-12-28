Seminar held to promote cost-effective quality production of mangoes in Malda

Malda: With a view to promote cost-effective quality production of mangoes in Malda, a seminar was held at the regional research center of the Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture on Thursday. A lubricant has also been recommended to be used by the farmers instead of fertilisers or pesticides at the time of flowering to eradicate residual toxicity in fruits.



Over 50 farmers of the district attended the seminar to get educated about elevating the quality of mango production thereby learning the judicious use of pesticides and fertilisers. To promote export of Malda mangoes to different countries, toxicity control in fruits is mandatory. Working in that direction, Indian Oil Corporation has produced a lubricant to control pests in mango trees with negligible residual effect. Samanta Layek, deputy director of district Horticulture department, said: “In some of the orchards of Malda, it has been used and the results are satisfactory.

In Lucknow also, the results came in favour of using it. Even spraying this on vegetables has brought a positive result. Some more orchards are to use the product.”

Layek added that at the time of flowering, mango hoppers attack and fungus infection can be seen in the trees. This oil-based lubricant creates a coating on the pests and chokes them to death. Besides, it is also biodegradable.

Sourabh Saha, a farmer from Gazole, said: “The lubricant will attack only the pests and not the whole tree. The shape, taste and glaze of the mangoes will improve but it must come in small quantity packs so that all types of farmers can afford them.”