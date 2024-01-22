Semi-finals of TIG Quiz Olympiad held in Siliguri

Siliguri: The semi-final round of the TIG Quiz Olympiad organised by the Techno India Group was held at the TIG World School, Siliguri. More than 200 schools from 12 districts of Bengal participated in this mega event. Renowned quiz master Barry O’Brien conducted the semi final rounds.



The quiz was conducted in 2 groups, Junior Group (Classes 6 to 8) and Senior Group ( Classes 9 to 12). The preliminary elimination rounds were conducted in two phases. The first phase was conducted on January 10 in Hooghly, Kolaghat, Nabadwip, Durgapur, Midnapore and Bolpur. The second phase was conducted on January 17 in Malda, Raiganj, Cooch Behar, Aliprduar, Jalpaiguri and Siliguri. The winning teams from each of the 12 districts participated in the semi finals on January 20 at Techno India Group World School, Siliguri. A total of 24 teams, 2 group winners from 12 districts, competed to secure a place in the finals. Winner for the South Bengal Junior group for South Bengal was Arambagh Vivekananda Academy, Hooghly; Nava Nalanda School, Bolpur was the first Runner Up and Assembly of God Church, Haldia was the second Runner Up. For the South Bengal Senior Group, Techno India Group Public School, Hooghly was the winner; Bakultala High School, Nabadwip, first Runner Up and Techno India Group Public School, Kolaghat was the second Runner Up.

In North Bengal Junior Group, Techno India Group Public School, Alipurduar was the winner; Atreyee DAV Public School, Balurghat, 1st Runner Up and Birla Divya Jyoti School, Siliguri, 2nd Runner Up. In North Bengal Senior Group, GD Goenka Public School, Siliguri was the Winner, Jenkins School, Cooch Behar was 1st Runner Up, Techno India Group Public School, Jalpaiguri was 2nd Runner Up. All the 12 teams that won in the semi-final rounds shall compete in the Grand Finale on February 2 at Dhono Dhanya Auditorium in Kolkata. “Along with academics, TIG schools lay emphasis on extra curricular activities for all-round development of students. TIG is concerned about the well-being of society as a whole and not just

our schools, hence our sincere endeavour to include other educational institutions in such activities,” stated Mira Bhattacharya, Principal, TIG World School, Siliguri.