Sem-IV HS exam formats released by WBCHSE

Kolkata: To remove any ambiguity over the question format, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Friday released subject-wise patterns for the Semester-IV (Part-II) Higher Secondary examinations, scheduled to be held from February 12 to 27, 2026.

The Council said the revised pattern will follow a “2× formula” in most subjects, offering students double the number of alternatives for each required answer within a unit or topic—two choices for one required question, four for two, six for three and so on. It further clarified that, except in a few exceptional cases, all alternatives will be drawn from the same topic or unit.

Friday’s notification also explained that the September 25 circular had carried only a sample question pattern from an arbitrary subject to illustrate how many alternatives would be provided for each type of question. To dispel confusion, the Council has now released subject-wise patterns specifying, for each subject, the number of short-answer and descriptive questions to be asked from each topic, along with the exact number of alternatives available for every topic.