Self-financing BEd colleges fill 88.34% seats for 2025–2027 session

Kolkata: Self-financing BEd colleges under the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University (BSAEU) have recorded strong admission figures for the 2025–2027 session, filling 88.34 percent of available seats, university officials said.

The university opened online applications on September 2 and completed three admission rounds by November 14. Of 53,850 seats across 580 affiliated self-financing colleges, 47,557 have been filled, leaving 6,293 vacant — 11.66 per cent. Officials said the numbers point to steady demand for teacher education programmes.

Data show a marginal rise from the 2024–2026 session, when 86 percent of 55,295 seats were filled, leaving 14 per cent — 7,738 seats — vacant.

BSAEU vice-chancellor Soma Bandyopadhyay said the data counter the perception that students are turning away from teaching. “Many say students are moving away from the profession because of uncertainties in the job scenario. Our admission records show the opposite. The calling to teach remains strong,” she said.

She said maintaining academic schedules has helped build confidence among prospective students. “We start sessions on time, hold examinations as scheduled and publish results without delay. This consistency encourages students to choose the

profession, which remains the noblest,” Bandyopadhyay said.