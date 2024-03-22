Selection of candidates for Parl constituencies: Central BJP leaders in a fix over conflict between Suvendu & Sukanta

Kolkata: The BJP on Thursday published its third list of candidates but it is yet to announce the names of remaining 20 candidates for Bengal.

The conflict between Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari and state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar over selection of candidates for the Parliamentary constituencies in Bengal has put Central BJP leaders in a fix. So far the BJP has published one list mentioning the names of 20 candidates. Difference in opinion in top two BJP leaders in the state has delayed the announcement of the remaining candidates. Sources said that the list of the preferred candidates in each Lok Sabha seat submitted by Adhikari is quite different from what Majumdar had submitted.

There has been a talk going on within the state BJP if Dilip Ghosh is going to contest from Midnapore Lok Sabha constituency. Ghosh has not been visiting Midnapore since March 15. There is a speculation that BJP might field Bharati Ghosh against Trinamool Congress’ June Malia in Midnapore. A section of state BJP leaders have however said that Ghosh will contest from Midnapore seat. He is a sitting MP from Midnapore.

The BJP on Thursday released a list of nine candidates for Tamil Nadu, a state where it is yet to gain a foothold. The party, which plans to contest 20 of the state’s 39 seats, has fielded former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan from Chennai South, state BJP chief K Annamalai from Coimbatore, Union minister L Murugun from Nilgiri and senior leaders Pon Radhakrishnan from Kanyakumari and Dr A C Shanmugam from Vellore.