Selected theme-based Kolkata Pujas to be on display during Kali & Jagadhatri Pujas in two districts

Ones that could not visit Puja pandals to catch a glimpse of the theme-based Durga Pujas in the city will get a chance to do so during the Kali Puja in East Midnapore and the Jagadhatri Puja at Chandannagar.

Tridhara Akalbodhan which enchanted visitors with their theme “Utsab Jader Tore Aage Tara Prize Pore” (Durgotsav is first about people and then prizes) will transport its pandal to Chandannagar in Hooghly where it will be installed during Jagadhatri Puja.

Suruchi Sangha, in New Alipore, which impressed people with their theme ‘Ma Tor Eki Ange Eto Rup’ using a unique blend of handicrafts, cottage industry and folk culture associated with the different districts of Bengal, will be on display at Kali Puja at Nandakumar in East Midnapore.

Artist Gouranga Kuila who has conceived the themes of both these pujas said that he had wanted to preserve the idol of Suruchi. “I requested the authorities of Suruchi to hand over the idol either to me or take initiative on their part for preservation. However, they would be following the tradition of immersing the idols. I have full respect for their decision,” Kuila said.

A cement company has asked Kuila to make a similar Durga idol. The artist has agreed to do so after the Kali Puja.

The Puja mandap of Kashi Bose Lane in north Kolkata which highlighted the issue of women trafficking through its theme ‘Chai Na Hote Uma’ ( I don’t want to be Uma) will be kept on display at a Jagadhatri Puja in Chandannagar.

“We cannot forget the hard reality of women being trafficked and forced into flesh trade. They are lured with false promises and job offers by a section of unscrupulous people. The entire sequence of trafficking came alive through the theme along with the impression that it is Devi Durga who is freeing them from their plight by slaying the demonic forces,” said Rintu Das, the theme maker of the Puja.

Mudiali Club, in South Kolkata, which depicted the assembly of people from all walks of life during puja through its theme ‘Samahare Samaroho’ will also see its pandal being transported to Chandannagar for Jagadhatri Puja.

Behala Nutan Dal, which depicted its theme ‘Tusti’ (Satisfaction) using one lakh ‘Phucka’ (Golgappa) for its pandal decoration is in talks with a club in Chandannagar which celebrates Jagadhatri Puja. “We are hopeful of finalising the deal in a day or two,” Sandipan Banerjee of Nutan Dal said.