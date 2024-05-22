‘Seenager-Queen 2024’ event on May 26

Siliguri: A Press conference unveiled plans for the highly anticipated ‘Seenager-Queen 2024’ event, set to grace Hotel Grand Casa on May 26.



Organised by Ragini Goyal and supported by Malvika Byanwala, the event aims to redefine beauty standards by showcasing the grace and style of women aged 45 and above.

Backed by the Inner Wheel Club of Siliguri and Lions Club Empower, the event promises to be a spectacle, with 50 participants expected to grace the runway. Preceding the main event, a workshop will be held on May 25 at Hotel

Grand Casa.

Grand Casa serves as the venue partner, while Orchid Montessori House, IIFM and 12x7 Salon are among the educational, grooming and beauty partners, respectively.

Renowned Bollywood singer Ila Arun will grace the occasion as a special guest, alongside Guest of Honour Ravinder Jain.

Speaking at the Press conference, Ragini Goyal emphasised the importance of providing women a platform to showcase their talent and beauty with confidence and dignity.

Malvika Byanwala echoed this sentiment, highlighting the event as an inspiring opportunity for women to share their stories and experiences.

With the support of various partners and collaborators, ‘Seenager-Queen 2024’ is poised to be a memorable celebration of elegance and empowerment.