Seema Khanna works for BJP’s IT cell: Mamata

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday questioned the role of one Seema Khanna and accused her of being instrumental in deleting names of the voters in Bengal.



Speaking to the media after holding a meeting with the CEC in Delhi, Mamata said: “Names of about 58 lakh voters have been removed. It was done by the use of AI. Who is Seema Khanna? She is not from ECI and she is from BJP IT cell,” Mamata said. After the conclusion of the first phase of SIR, around 58 lakh names were deleted from the electoral rolls.

Her party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had also referred to Khanna earlier in December last year. It was learnt that Khanna was holding a post in the Information Technology branch of the poll body. She had also come to Bengal before the SIR was initiated, it was learnt.

Mamata had earlier alleged that the BJP’s IT cell was operating from within the ECI and using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to delete voters’ names.