Seeking justice is secondary, BJP & Left’s aim is to topple Mamata govt?

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.



In a dramatic turn, the Supreme Court has wrested the case from the Calcutta High Court, directing that Central Forces be deployed to manage security at RG Kar. The Apex Court is poised to take up the matter on Thursday.

While the people are demanding punishment for the accused and justice for the victim, state BJP leaders on the other hand, are demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the transfer of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal.

But have they been able to put a political colour onto a spontaneous mass movement of the people? How can political parties like the BJP and CPI(M) tend to hijack a mass movement into a political one? How far have they been successful in turning the Tsunami of people’s emotions in their favour amidst the current volatile situation in the state?

The people’s mass movement at some level has, however, been compromised and politicised.

A demand has come to the fore “Nabanna Cholo”. Posters have been drawn and it has been written that the students’ community has called for the movement.

A clamour has been floated “Uthbe Awaz Lakhha Gloai, Dulbe Godi Choddo Tolai (Lakhs will raise their voice, the throne on the 14th flood would tremble).

When BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari is on the streets to gain political mileage out of a sensitive incident, when a pro-Narendra Modi and BJP-minded “Kashmir Files” film director is taking part in a rally in connection with the RG Kar Medical College incident, it becomes evident even for an amateur to understand that BJP is trying to utilise the public sentiment in their favour only to fulfil their political agenda.

Trinamool Congress’ Debangshu Bhattacharjee on social media raised a counter slogan, “Baam BJP Bipanno, Tai Cholo Nabanna” (Left and BJP in distress and hence the Nabanna programme). According to Bhattacharjee, it’s a real existential crisis.

BJP’s existence is on the verge of collapse. After being defeated in an electoral battle in Bengal, they are hatching a conspiracy to overthrow a democratically elected government, making a sensitive and heinous incident a political tool.

The word conspiracy does not make a good sound. But in politics, the word is not new.

Conspiracy stories are everywhere be it Trump, Hillary Clinton or Putin.

It is not also new that a conspiracy will be hatched against the Bengal Chief Minister.

According to the Indian Constitution, law and order is a state subject.

Information warfare has been going on as there has been a relentless attempt to promote propaganda on social media ever since the RG Kar incident took place. It has become an important component of society in the age of “post-truth”.

The same thing has been happening when it comes to the topic of Narendra Modi or Trump.

A rape incident occurred in Uttarakhand but there is no hue and cry on social media about it.

BJP is in power in Maharashtra and a similar incident occurred there. National media are also silent on these incidents. The Indian Medical Association does not seem to be prompt on these issues.The National Women’s Commission seemed to have lost the path to these places.

Hence, Mamata Banerjee is the only target to sharpen the political tools for the Opposition.

Those Trinamool Congress MPs who have hit the streets in protest must do so without their political jerseys.

If at all they need to protest against the party then they must do so after resigning from their post. During his tenure as Governor of Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankar reportedly considered imposing the President’s Rule to facilitate elections while the state was under gubernatorial administration. He was unsuccessful.

Is the BJP now desperate to remove Mamata Banerjee from power? Is it their Brahmastra? This is the prevailing worry in Bengal.