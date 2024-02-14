Seeking blessings

Abhishek Banerjee celebrates Saraswati Puja along with his family members and others, in Kolkata, on Wednesday. “On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, I offered my prayers to Maa Saraswati, seeking her divine blessings. May the goddess graciously guide us along the path of righteousness, and may we embrace our roles as eternal students and learners in the journey of life,” Banerjee said. “My wishes for a blessed Saraswati Puja to each of you. I hope that everyone is illuminated with knowledge and empowered with strength. Sharing some cherished moments from today!” he added







