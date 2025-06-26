Seek ACJM Sealdah nod for visiting RG Kar crime site: High Court

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the counsel representing the parents of the rape-murder victim to approach the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), Sealdah, with an application, seeking permission to visit the site of the incident at R.G. Kar Medical

College and Hospital.

The bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh instructed that the application to the lower court be disposed of within 48 hours of filing, after issuing notice to all necessary parties.

The direction came in response to a plea by the petitioners’ counsel, Senior Advocate Phiroze Edulji who sought permission to access the location of the alleged incident, excluding the seminar room. He stated that the visit was necessary for a proper understanding of the case and noted that security at the hospital is managed by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), making judicial approval necessary.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is currently conducting further investigation in the matter, did not object to the application. Represented by Senior Advocate Rajdeep Majumder and Special Public Prosecutor Amajit De, the CBI confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and that periodic reports are being submitted to the

ACJM, Sealdah.

The state, represented by Senior Advocate Kalyan Bandyopadhyay, opposed the petitioners’ request. It was argued that any prayer for reinvestigation must involve a direct challenge to the original investigation. The state submitted that the petitioners could not indirectly seek such relief through a site visit request, especially after the conclusion of the trial, during which no such prayer had been made.

It was also contended that the petitioners’ advocates no longer had any right to access the site, as the matter is now under the jurisdiction of a specialised investigating agency.

The High Court directed that affidavits in opposition in the main writ petition be filed by July 24, with replies, if any, due by August 11. The next hearing is scheduled on August 18.