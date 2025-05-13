Security upped in strategically located Cooch Behar district

Cooch Behar: With Cooch Behar district sharing an international border with Bangladesh and an interstate border with Assam, its strategic importance as the gateway to Northeast India has drawn increased security measures from local authorities.

In light of the current national security scenario, the police have ramped up naka checking on key roads across the district. To prevent possible sabotage, anti-sabotage teams have been deployed to inspect vital infrastructure, including the Torsa Bridge in Cooch Behar, the Mathabhanga Mansai Bridge, the Upen Barman Bridge over the Dharla River, and other bridges and culverts.

Cooch Behar District Additional Superintendent of Police Sandeep Garai confirmed that “anti-sabotage checks were conducted on Tuesday”, adding that these “inspections, carried out using metal detectors and other surveillance tools, are part of an ongoing effort to secure critical transport routes”.

Several stretches along the India-Bangladesh border in the district remain unfenced, prompting heightened vigilance from the Border Security Force (BSF) and local administration to curb smuggling activities. The proximity to the Assam border also adds to the area’s sensitivity, with thousands of vehicles travelling daily through these routes.

The police administration continues to maintain a strict watch on all major roads and bridges to thwart any possible attempts at sabotage. According to sources within the district police, this intensified security and surveillance operation has been ongoing for several days.

Notably, National Highway 31C, which runs through Cooch Behar, is a critical link for connectivity between West Bengal and the northeastern states, further emphasizing the need for rigorous security protocols.