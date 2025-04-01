Security to be strengthened at Tenzing Norgay Bus Terminus

Siliguri: In a bid to enhance passenger safety and assist police in preventing untoward incidents, security at the Tenzing Norgay Bus Terminus is set to be strengthened. The bus terminus, which serves as a vital hub for travellers to North Bengal, Kolkata, Sikkim and Bihar, will soon be equipped with 20 CCTV cameras. Security guards will be deployed to ensure round-the-clock surveillance of the area.

Dipankar Piplai, Managing Director of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) said: “As this is one of the key bus terminals, ensuring the safety of passengers is paramount. While a few CCTV cameras were previously installed, they were insufficient to monitor the entire area. To address this, we are increasing the number of cameras and deploying security guards.”

The Tenzing Norgay Bus Terminus is a crucial transportation point for both government-run NBSTC buses and private buses, with routes spanning multiple districts of North Bengal, Kolkata and beyond. The terminus has previously seen incidents of theft and passenger harassment. Due to the lack of adequate surveillance, police have faced challenges in addressing such issues.

The new security upgrades are expected to significantly reduce these incidents and enhance the overall safety. The installation of the cameras will begin shortly.