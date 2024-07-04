Security to be beefed up at North Bengal University

Siliguri: With the aim of ensuring security of the students of the University of North Bengal, police patrolling will be conducted regularly at the university premises. Along with this, surveillance by the university will also be increased. These decisions were taken in a high-level meeting between the local administration and university authorities on Thursday.



The meeting was held in the university premises where, Debashish Dutta, Registrar, Joint Block Development Officer (BDO) of Matigara Block; Bhola Ghosh, vice-president of Matigara Panchayat Samity; officer in-charge of Matigara Police Station and others were present.After the meeting Debashish Dutta said: “As the university is surrounded by villages, outsiders have free access to it. Due to this, various kinds of anti-social activities are continuously going on in the university. Therefore, we have asked the police to conduct regular patrolling at the university, especially at night. We will also construct a gate which will help in reducing the problem.”

The university is spread across 315 acres of land. Students of the university are experiencing a sense of insecurity. During the evening hours, outsiders drink alcohol and use drugs in the campus. Occasionally, incidents such as theft and snatching also occur.

The Registrar also said that the boundary wall of the university has been damaged, through which dumper trucks enter the university. A proposal for construction of a gate at that location will be sent to the state government. Magurmari River, flowing through the university, has now become a dumping spot. Consequently, water is accumulating in several places on the university grounds.

In this context, Bhola Ghosh, vice-president of Matigara Panchayat Samiti, said: “A proper Solid Waste Management (SWM) project will be done for the university to keep it clean. This will be discussed with the respective departments and steps will be taken at the earliest.”