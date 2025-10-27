Security tightened at Siliguri Dist Hospital following CM’s directive

Siliguri: Following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent directive to enhance security across government medical establishments in the state, the Siliguri District Hospital has stepped up safety measures.

The hospital, one of North Bengal’s largest government healthcare facilities, caters to a large number of patients daily — not only from Siliguri but also from neighbouring states of Bihar, Assam and Sikkim. Given the high footfall, officials said strengthening security has become a top priority.

Currently, the hospital has 44 CCTV cameras installed and funds have been sought to install additional ones for complete coverage of the premises. A police outpost operates within the hospital premises, manned by 15 police personnel and 24 civic volunteers for round-the-clock monitoring. In addition, 7 personnel have been assigned to the Emergency Response Service (ERS), while 22 local security guards have been deployed for internal safety.

To regulate entry, hospital authorities have restricted the movement of visitors. Family members can now visit admitted patients only during designated visiting hours and must carry valid visiting cards. No outsiders without proper authorisation are allowed inside the hospital premises, except for those visiting the OPD section.

“Security of patients is our key priority,” said Dr Chandan Ghosh, superintendent of Siliguri District Hospital. “Following the Chief Minister’s order, we have strengthened security arrangements. We have 44 CCTV cameras, and additional cameras will help us monitor every corner more effectively.”

On Saturday, Chief Minister Banerjee directed officials to ensure the safety of patients, visitors, and medical staff in all hospitals. Chief Secretary Manoj Pant convened a meeting on the matter at Nabanna, with the Chief Minister participating via phone from her Kalighat residence. According to sources, the Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction over the inadequate CCTV monitoring in several hospitals and sought a detailed report on the functioning and repair status of surveillance systems. She also instructed authorities to provide specialised training for hospital security personnel and ensure that each of them is issued a proper photo identity card.