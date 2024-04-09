Security tightened after ‘several schools receive bomb threat’

Kolkata: Security at several schools in Kolkata has been beefed up after an e-mail containing a bomb threat was received at many schools across the city late on Sunday night.



According to sources, on Sunday night around 12:24 am, many schools received an email where it was mentioned that bombs had been planted in classrooms. The sender also claimed that they intended to spread terror by killing people.

The timer for the bombs has been set for Monday morning when the schools will be full of students. In the e-mail, two names have been mentioned as ‘Ching’ and ‘Doll’. But no school name was mentioned. Immediately the school authorities got in touch with the police.

However, till Monday morning nothing suspicious was found in any of the major schools in Kolkata. It is suspected that the e-mail was sent to create panic only.