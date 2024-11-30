Security stepped up outside of B’desh Deputy High Commission

Kolkata: Security around the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata has been stepped up after Thursday’s incident where a chaotic situation cropped up over a rally held by an organisation to protest alleged attacks on minorities in the neighbouring country.

According to sources, it has been decided to increase the number of police personnel around the clock. After the clash broke out between cops and the members and followers of the organisation, Kolkata Police officials decided that from now on an Assistant Commissioner will be in charge of the security outside the Deputy High Commission.

Under the Assistant Commissioner, there will be two Inspectors under whom six Assistant Sub-Inspectors and six Sub-Inspectors will be posted. These apart, there will be 30 constables with battens protecting the office.