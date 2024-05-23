Security: Spl alarm device to be installed in jewellery shops

Malda: The district police are planning to install a special device to prevent theft or robbery in jewellery shops. On Wednesday night, a workshop was held by the Police department with the gold traders of the district at Banijya Bhaban in Rathbari area under English Bazar Police Station in the presence of police officials, members of Malda Merchant Chamber of Commerce. The initiative is on a test mode and will be finalised after a detailed discussion with the concerned traders. To prevent theft or robbery in jewellery shops, the demo of ‘Emergency Call Box’ was displayed by the experts. This alarm box will be installed at the English Bazar Police Station and the switches to trigger the alarm will be held by the traders in their respective shops at their convenient places. The entire system will work on wifi and whenever the traders are in dire need of police to stop theft or robbery, they are only to press the button. A continuous alarm will ring at the police station until the duty officer puts it off. The officer can also see the location of the shop where the alarm has been triggered and act quickly. Sambhab Jain, Additional Superintendent of Police Malda, said: “The testing is being done through this device. It was discussed with the gold traders how it can be applied to prevent theft or robbery in jewellery shops.”



Ujjal Sarkar, secretary of the Bengal Goldsmiths and Gold Traders Association, said: “The gold traders were shown the experimental use of a device by the police. The idea seems to be working well if implemented. Any trader can send SOS to the police by pressing only a button and the impending burglary or robbery can be prevented.”

For the past few months, gold traders have been in a state of panic due to repeated incidents of theft and robbery in jewellery shops in different parts of Malda district. Despite written complaints to various police stations, the police could not recover all the stolen gold and silver jewellery and arrest all the culprits. The gold traders repeatedly approached the police but did not have the expected result. Sambhab Jain, Additional Superintendent of Police , Pankaj Tamang SDO, Sanjay Ghosh IC of Englishbazar Police Station, president of Malda Merchants Chamber of Commerce Jayanta Kundu, vice-president Kamlesh Bihani, president of Bengal Gold Artists and Gold Traders Association Madan Gupta, Secretary Ujjal Sarkar and others were present.