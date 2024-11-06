Security review at Malda Med College & Hospital

Malda: In the wake of the recent upheaval over security of medical colleges, a two-member representative team from the state Health department visited Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) to assess its security arrangements. The team, comprising Health department Joint Secretary Rahul Nath and Dipankar Bhoumik, arrived at the hospital on Tuesday for a thorough inspection.

Their visit began with a meeting with the Principal of Malda Medical College, Partha Pratim Mukhopadhyay, where they discussed the current security protocols. Following the meeting, the team toured several departments of the hospital, including the Trauma Building and the Maternity department, to observe the on-ground security measures. They were accompanied by key officials, Prosenjit Bar, Medical Superintendent cum Vice Principal (MSVP) and other senior staff members.

Mukhopadhyay said: “Our works of upgrading security measures have been completed so this high level team has come to take stock. They will file a report to the Ministry.”

The inspection comes in light of growing concerns about the safety of medical staff and patients after the RG Kar incident. Hospital authorities have assured that necessary improvements will be made to strengthen security. The Health department team’s visit is part of a wider initiative to ensure that similar incidents do not occur in other government-run hospitals across the state.

Bar stated: “We have built 30 new restrooms with toilets and installed 228 CCTV cameras in total. Enough lighting arrangements have also been done in the MMCH campus. CCTV camera monitoring team of the security agency will soon start working.”