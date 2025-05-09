Security ramped up around critical defence installations

Alipurduar: In the wake of India’s Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan, the nation has heightened its security measures in anticipation of potential retaliation. To bolster these efforts, the Alipurduar district police have increased security around two vital defense installations in the strategic Chicken Neck region: the Hasimara Air Force Station and Hasimara Army Base Camp. A comprehensive security framework has been deployed to safeguard these areas and ensure the swift movement of logistics during this critical time.

As part of the intensified measures, multiple naka-checking points have been set up along National Highway 31, a key strategic route in the region. The Alipurduar police have also decided to establish two additional checkpoints in each of the district’s eight police stations. This will help ensure unhindered movement for the Army along National Highways 31 and 48, as well as other important state roads passing through the district.

District Superintendent of Police Y Raghubamshi stated: “We are closely monitoring the security arrangements to ensure smooth and uninterrupted traffic flow on vital roads during this critical period.” According to a district police source, the newly-established checkpoints will operate 24/7, equipped with CCTV surveillance and adequate lighting. Alipurduar lies within the strategically significant Chicken Neck area, bordered by Bhutan to the north. This region houses critical defense facilities, including the Hasimara Air Force Station and Army Base Camp, which require heightened security. The district police are tasked with securing the general roads outside these two bases.

National Highway 31/C and Asian Highway 48, passing through the district, are lifelines for the seven northeastern states of India, collectively known as the Seven Sisters. With the proximity of the China border through Arunachal Pradesh, these highways have gained further strategic importance. In the event of an emergency, if the Army needs to transport troops to the northeastern states, these highways will be essential routes. The Alipurduar district’s roads, along with alternative state highways, play a crucial role in national security.

Given Alipurduar’s geographical significance, the district police have conducted a comprehensive review to eliminate any security gaps.

In a separate incident, Air Force authorities arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly climbing a tall tree near the Hasimara Air Force Base and peeping into the facility. Sujit Ghosh, a resident of Ghagra in Alipurduar’s Block No. 1, was spotted by personnel at the base on Wednesday afternoon. He was detained by security and later handed over to Jaigaon Police Station for

further investigation.

Jaigaon Police Station In-Charge Paljer Bhutia confirmed the arrest, saying: “The individual has been arrested and presented in court based on a formal complaint from Hasimara Air Force Station. We will seek a remand order from the court for further questioning.” The motive behind Ghosh’s actions remains unclear and the investigation is ongoing.