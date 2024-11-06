Security personnel at JU ‘assaulted’ by outsiders

Kolkata: Security personnel at Jadavpur University (JU) were allegedly physically assaulted by a group of outsiders, some of whom were reportedly relatives of university staff residing on the campus.

The incident happened on Monday night. According to sources, the attackers were seen riding motorcycles at high speed within the university premises. When the on-duty security personnel attempted to stop them, the individuals became violent and physically assaulted the guards. Three security staff members sustained minor injuries during the confrontation. Some of the attackers were reportedly women.

The affected security personnel filed a formal complaint with the university administration. The university’s Registrar, Snehamanju Basu, confirmed that a police complaint has been lodged with Jadavpur Police Station.

“We have filed a police report and issued show-cause notices to the staff members whose relatives were involved in the assault. We will review their responses and convene an emergency meeting to determine appropriate disciplinary action,” Basu stated.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and security situation on campus. Partha Pratim Ray, General Secretary of the Jadavpur University Teachers’

Association (JUTA), expressed his worries, noting: “The safety and security conditions on campus are deteriorating to such an extent that faculty members are now afraid to continue with their academic work in the evenings. Unless this situation is addressed promptly, continuing classes and research work at night will become very difficult.”

In response to the growing security concerns, the university administration has issued a set of guidelines to regulate access to the campus during late hours.

A circular issued by the Registrar mandates that all individuals entering the campus between 8 pm and 7 am must carry a valid University ID card.

Those without a JU ID card will be required to present alternative proof of identity and their details will be recorded in a register maintained at the university gate. Additionally, all vehicles entering the campus must display a valid JU-issued sticker.

The university has also imposed a strict ban on the use of narcotics, alcohol, or any other illegal substances on campus.