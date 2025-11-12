Security: Parking lots & hotels under scanner

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police have directed attendants managing Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) parking lots to remain alert and report any suspicious activity involving parked vehicles to the nearest police personnel.

Sources said Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Verma issued the directive during a virtual meeting with officers-in-charge of all police stations and traffic guards. Verma instructed that naka checking be intensified and no vehicle be allowed to pass unchecked.

Vehicles bearing registration numbers from outside Bengal are to be thoroughly inspected.

If any car is found fitted with a beacon, the driver must be questioned to verify the legitimacy of its use.

Traffic guards have also been told to coordinate with parking attendants to report vehicles parked for unusually long durations, along with their registration details. Police stations have been asked to keep a close watch on hotels and guest houses, with authorities required to promptly share details of new boarders.

On Wednesday, a police team visited several hotels in the Park Street area, examined guest registers and documents and verified visitors’ purpose of stay and duration.