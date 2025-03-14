Security measures for Holi: About 4K police personnel to be deployed

Kolkata: To prevent any untoward incidents in the city, Kolkata Police (KP) has made an elaborate arrangement for Dol Yatra and Holi by planning to deploy about 4,000 police personnel on Friday.

In the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed the ministers to be present in their respective constituencies on the day of Dolyatra and Holi. She asked them to maintain strict vigil so that the festival can be celebrated peacefully.

On Friday, senior officers of the city police will be on the road supervising the entire arrangement. Special emphasis is on certain areas where a large number of people will visit mosques to

offer their prayers.

Around 570 police pickets have been set up in specific areas to maintain law and order situation. Compared to the arrangements of last year, the number of pickets has increased by 170.

Around 40 Heavy Radio Flying Squad (HRFS) will be deployed in several strategic points while multiple Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will be on standby mode in strategic locations. These apart, around 80 motorcycle patrolling units will also be there on the road.

Deputy Commissioners (DC) of all divisions will be patrolling their respective jurisdictions along with a special police team. Special anti-crime teams will also be deployed. The all-women patrolling team of the Kolkata Police, popularly known as ‘The Winners’, will also patrol the city along

with ‘Shakti’ teams.

The overall arrangement will be supervised by the senior police officials belonging to the Joint Commissioner and Additional Commissioner ranks. Police have also requested people restrain themselves from smearing colours on anyone forcefully. Residents of high-rise buildings have been asked not to throw colour balloons from the rooftop. Housing complex associations have been asked to keep the door of the rooftop closed.

Traffic police personnel will be performing special naka checking to put a leash on errant bike riders and drivers. Also, special naka checking will be done to stop drunk driving. The river traffic police personnel will patrol the water using speed boats and Disaster Management Group (DMG) personnel will be kept in reserve at all the police stations and ghats for quick response.