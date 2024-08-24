Security measures beefed up, says Health Secretary; urges doctors to resume work

Kolkata: State Health secretary NS Nigam on Friday urged the junior doctors to join work, saying that steps are being taken to enhance security measures in hospitals as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court and also following the directives of the state government under the new scheme ‘Rattirer Sathi’.



During a press conference, Nigam said that several steps have been taken to beef up security measures in all the hospitals and medical colleges across the state.

“We are committed to ensuring that our resident doctors can perform their duties in their work places with full safety. Following the instruction of the Supreme Court, we have already submitted the status report. We have started work as per the new state government’s order ‘Rattirer Sathi’. More CCTVs are being installed,” Nigam said.

He added: “The number of allotted rooms for the resident doctors are getting increased and separate toilets are being set up for them. The campuses will be properly illuminated. Additional security staff are being deployed at hospital campuses and the hostels.

There will be women security personnel as well.”

He also said that the resident doctors are the backbone of the health service. Health services are affected in their absence. The poor people who are heavily dependent on the government hospitals are seriously inconvenienced. Senior doctors are providing health services everywhere but it is not adequate to handle the pressure of patients in government hospitals.

The health secretary Nigam appealed to the junior doctors to resume their duty as the state government has accepted their proposals.

“We have met your demands. We urge the junior doctors to join their duty. On August 21, we met a delegation of agitating junior doctors and all their demands were fulfilled. RG Kar Medical College and Hospital’s Principal and Medical Superintendent have been replaced. Chest Medicine head has also been transferred. New Principals and Medical Superintendent have joined the office.

Nigam also clarified that Dr Sandip Ghosh has not been given any post as an OSD. As per the order of the Calcutta High Court, Ghosh is currently on extraordinary leave (EOL). The next decision regarding Sandip Ghosh will be taken on the basis of the High Court’s next order, the health secretary said. There was a rumour floating on social media on Thursday that Ghosh was appointed as OSD. Ghosh was removed from the post of Principal of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday evening.