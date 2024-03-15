Security guard of a housing complex assaulted

Kolkata: A security guard of a housing complex in New Town was assaulted by two persons on Tuesday.

The accused duo claimed that the security guard was beating a stray dog and thus they protested. According to sources, a video went viral where it was seen that the security guard was chasing two stray dogs away. Just then a woman and a man started assaulting him with the iron road which the security guard was using to chase the dogs. However, ‘Millennium Post’ has not verified the viral video.

It is alleged that the security guard was assaulted so badly that he had to be admitted to a hospital in critical condition. Anirban Biswas, one of the accused reportedly claimed that the security guard had used abusive words against the woman who is his friend. A case has been registered at the Techno City Police Station.