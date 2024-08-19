Security guard held for sexually assaulting 8-year-old

Siliguri: When the entire country is abuzz with the RG Kar Medical College incident, a security guard of an apartment was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an 8-year-old minor. He was booked under Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and sent for 14 days of judicial custody after being produced at Siliguri Court on Saturday.

The incident occurred in an apartment in Siliguri on Friday night. The accused has been identified as Rakesh Rai (57 years), a resident of Sikkim. He was working as a security guard at the apartment for a long time.

Sources said the minor was going to her room after swimming in the swimming pool of the residence on Friday night. At that time, the security guard allegedly sexually assaulted the minor. When the minor screamed, other residents rushed there and detained the security guard. Later, police arrested him.