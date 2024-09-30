Security enhanced at Sagore Dutta; docs continue strike

Kolkata: Day after the junior doctors started cease work at Sagore Dutta, security was enhanced on Sunday.



Sources said that the number of police personnel has increased to 44 from 28.

Despite the enforcement of police forces, the junior doctors refused to resume work.

They on Saturday announced an indefinite cease-work after health workers at the institute were allegedly attacked by the kin of a deceased patient. The cease-work has disrupted outpatient and emergency services of the hospital. Three junior doctors, three nurses and healthcare workers were injured. Junior doctors from different hospitals on Sunday took out a rally in the city to protest the attack on the doctors, nurses and health workers at the Sagore Dutta Hospital.

West Bengal Junior Doctors Front organised a torch rally from RG Kar Hospital to Shyambazar demanding justice in the RG Kar.

Junior doctors from other medical colleges took out torch rallies from different parts to Dharmatala with a slogan “we want justice” and later formed a human chain there. Junior doctors of Sagore Dutta had placed a 10-point demand at the college council meeting on Saturday. Meanwhile, state Congress president Subhankar Sarkar and several other party leaders were greeted with ‘go back’ slogans by agitating junior doctors at Sagore Dutta on Sunday when they reached the hospital.

“We came here as ordinary citizens, not as political personalities. We are leaving the site, honouring the sentiment and wishes of junior doctors...” he said. Sarkar claimed that the “doctors did not ask him to go back”. Meanwhile, junior doctors at National Medical College Hospital were violently assaulted by the family of a drunken patient on Saturday night, prompting serious concerns about the safety of medical personnel.

An FIR has been lodged by Dr Sashwata Saha against Samsuddin Hossain and Saddam Hossain at the Beniapukur Police Station and an investigation is underway.