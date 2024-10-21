Security: Biometric access control sys launched in Raiganj Med College

Raiganj: In a move to strengthen security for doctors, the authorities of Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital in North Dinajpur district have initiated the installation of a biometric access control system in doctors’ rest rooms. This advanced security system will ensure that only authorised medical staff can access these areas through fingerprint or facial recognition-based locks, preventing unauthorised entries.



According to hospital officials, 29 rooms at the Raiganj Super Specialty Hospital have been designated as rest rooms for medical personnel, including doctors and nurses. Of these, 11 rooms are assigned for male staff, while 18 are reserved for female staff. The construction of individual toilets in each room has already been completed and a private agency has commenced the installation of the biometric system.

Assistant Superintendent of the hospital, Mr. Saunak Kumar Ghosh, informed: “We previously had CCTV cameras covering key locations of the medical college. Recently, as per the directive of the state government, we have added 200 more CCTV cameras across the hospital premises and doctors’ hostels in Abdulghata, Raiganj. Now, we have marked 29 rooms in the Super Specialty Hospital for doctors’ and staff rest rooms and we are working on implementing the biometric access control system. The installation process is expected to be completed in a week, ensuring enhanced security and privacy for the hospital’s staff. The new system will offer tighter control over access to rest areas, promoting a safer working environment for doctors and other healthcare workers”.