Security beefed up outside B’desh Deputy High Commission in city

Kolkata: The security outside of the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission has been beefed up in the backdrop of the unrest situation in Bangladesh.

Along with the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, police surveillance has been increased in the vicinity of Sudder Street, Marquis Street, Mirza Ghalib Street and its adjacent areas where Bangladeshi nationals usually stay in hotels during their visit to Kolkata.

Sources said that usually around five to six police personnel remain deployed outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Beckbagan.

After the former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country, the number of police personnel has been increased to around 20, including a few senior officers.

The Special Branch (SB) of the Kolkata Police has been directed to keep a strict vigil in and around the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission and ensure that no form of protest is staged in the vicinity. Beniapukur Police Station has been asked to increase the patrolling and keep an eye in the vicinity.