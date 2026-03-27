Security beefed up in Siliguri, border areas ahead of polls; Police, BSF on high alert

Siliguri: The upcoming elections in Siliguri will be conducted under a strict security blanket, with the police administration already on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents. Intensive surveillance measures have been put in place, including heightened vigilance along the Indo-Bangladesh border and naka checking across key points in the city.

The Siliguri Police Commissionerate shares a stretch of the Indo-Bangladesh border, particularly at Fulbari. Coordination has been strengthened with the Border Security Force (BSF), stated Syed Waquar Raza, Commissioner of Police, Siliguri. The BSF has already enhanced border surveillance, while local police have also been directed to maintain strict vigilance.

“People from outside the state often enter the city at night. We are keeping a close watch on such movements. Any attempt to create unrest will be dealt with strictly as per law,” said the Commissioner.

To prevent the inflow of illegal cash and arms into the city, naka checking is underway at eight strategic locations, including Darjeeling More, Salugara, Matigara and the Eastern Bypass. Additionally, 10 flying squads and 12 Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) have been deployed in key locations, including Champasari, Pradhan Nagar, Jhankar More, Hill Cart Road, Sevoke Road and other areas.

Hotels and lodges across the city are under close watch, with authorities verifying the identities of visitors and maintaining daily records of occupants.

Sources said five companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have already arrived and are currently conducting joint patrols with local police across various police station areas. An additional 50 companies of forces are expected to be deployed in the coming days.

Police have also prepared a list of known offenders and are closely monitoring election campaigning activities.

The Commissioner further added that intimidation or coercion related to voting will not be tolerated.

“Every citizen must be able to cast their vote freely and peacefully. Police are fully alert to ensure this,” he stated.

During the last elections, 53 companies of central forces were deployed in the region. This year, the number is expected to be even higher.