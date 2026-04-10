Security beefed up in Siliguri ahead of PM Modi’s public meeting

Siliguri: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Siliguri to address a public meeting at Kawakhali Ground on April 12. The announcement was made on Thursday by Raju Bista, the Darjeeling MP, during a press conference at their party office.



The meeting is being organised in support of BJP candidates from Assembly constituencies in the region, including Shankar Ghosh (Siliguri), Anandamay Barman (Matigara-Naxalbari), Shikha Chatterjee (Dabgram-Fulbari) and Durga Murmu (Phansidewa).

With the first phase of the election in Bengal scheduled for April 23, the BJP has intensified its campaign across Bengal. Addressing the media, Raju Bista described the Prime Minister’s rally as “extremely important,” expressing confidence that a large number of people would attend. He said: “Modi’s speech would inspire party workers and supporters.”

Preparations for the meeting are already underway at Kawakhali Ground, where stage construction has begun. Senior police officials have also held meetings to strengthen security measures ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit. According to initial plans, Prime Minister Modi is expected to land at Bagdogra Airport in the morning on Sunday and proceed to the venue by road.

The program is scheduled to begin at 11 AM. BJP workers and supporters from Siliguri, as well as other districts of North Bengal, are expected to attend in large numbers.

Security arrangements will be stringent throughout the area, with heavy deployment of police personnel to ensure crowd control and safety. Surveillance will also be intensified along the route of the Prime Minister’s convoy.

Sources said that 26 multi-storey buildings under the jurisdiction of Matigara Police station have been identified for monitoring, with one constable to be stationed at each building to keep a close watch during the movement. Traffic restrictions will also be imposed during the time of the programme.