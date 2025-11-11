Security beefed up in Kolkata after Red Fort blast; Mamata expresses shock, extends condolences

Kolkata: In the wake of the explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi, the Kolkata Police went on alert, tightening security across the city, particularly around vital installations. Expressing anguish, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was “deeply shocked to hear about the tragic blast in New Delhi,” extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and praying for strength and recovery for the injured.

“Deeply shocked to hear about the tragic blast in New Delhi. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones and I pray for strength and a swift recovery for all those injured,” she wrote on her social media handle X.

According to sources, all police stations and traffic guards in Kolkata have been instructed to stay alert and conduct rigorous naka checking. Security measures have been intensified at major public locations such as Victoria Memorial, Indian Museum, and Alipore Zoo. Though no formal alert has been issued, officers on night and patrolling duty have been asked to maintain extra vigilance.

Apart from the Police, Eastern Railway authorities have also confirmed that their security system remains on high alert. Diptimoy Dutta, Chief Relations Officer of Eastern Railway, said: “Quick Response Team has already been formed, and all divisions have been put on high alert to check all trains.”