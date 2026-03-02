Security beefed up in city ahead of Dol Yatra; 4K personnel to be deployed

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has put in place elaborate arrangements for Dol Yatra and Holi, with around 4,000 personnel set to be deployed across the city from Monday to prevent untoward incidents.



The city police have urged citizens to follow directions issued by the police and the state administration and not create inconvenience for those who do not wish to play with colours.

Senior officers will remain on the roads to supervise the arrangements. Special emphasis has been placed on areas where large gatherings are expected, including locations near mosques where people will assemble to offer prayers. More than 500 police pickets have been set up in sensitive areas to maintain law and order. Around 40 Heavy Radio Flying Squads (HRFS) will be deployed at strategic points, while multiple Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will remain on standby.

Nearly 80 motorcycle patrol units will also be on duty. Deputy Commissioners of all divisions will patrol their respective jurisdictions with special teams. Special anti-crime teams will conduct citywide patrols to deter criminal activity. The all-women patrolling team, ‘The Winners’, along with ‘Shakti’ teams, will also be deployed.

Newly launched Pink patrolling vans will assist women in case of emergencies. Senior officers of the rank of Joint Commissioner and Additional Commissioner will supervise the overall arrangements. Sources said that Commissioner of Police Supratim Sarkar may visit select locations to oversee the deployment.

In addition to force deployment, police have requested people not to smear colours forcibly.

Residents of high-rise buildings have been advised against throwing colour-filled balloons from rooftops and housing associations have been asked to keep rooftop access closed.

Traffic personnel will conduct special naka checks to curb reckless biking and driving, as well as drunk driving. The river traffic police will patrol waterways using speedboats, while Disaster Management Group (DMG) personnel will remain on reserve at police stations and ghats for quick response.