Security beefed up for Mamata & Abhishek’s public meetings

Kolkata: A day after the Kolkata Police arrested a man for conducting recce of Abhishek Banerjee’s home and office, security is being beefed up for both his and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee’s public meetings for Lok Sabha elections.

Recently, Mamata Banerjee had accused the BJP of hatching a “Pulwama-like-conspiracy” against her and Abhishek. Amid such a situation, Trinamool sources said the party feels that security for both Mamata and Abhishek ought to be increased as they would be in mass gatherings for the Lok Sabha campaign trail. Hence, a meeting is learnt to have been held in the presence of all SPs and CPs.

Sources said it was decided that the intelligence units need to be more active, especially wherever public meetings are scheduled. Both Mamata and Abhishek avail Z+ security. Further, the number of police personnel outside Abhishek’s home and office is also to be increased.

On Monday, TMC alleged a man linked to 26/11 Mumbai attacks was nabbed by the police for taking pictures outside Abhishek’s home

and office. However, police clarified that the man, identified as Rajaram Rege, is suspected of having connection with Mumbai attack accused David Headley.

Police said Rege had come to the city on April 18 and stayed for two days. He somehow obtained the mobile number of Banerjee and his personal assistant (PA). Rege, during his two days stay in Kolkata at a hotel in Shakespeare Sarani area, did a recce of Banerjee’s residence and office. He also tried to get in touch with Banerjee. Later, he reportedly left the city. Meanwhile, police learnt Rege made a video of Banerjee’s residence and office.

After preliminary investigation, a case was registered at the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station on the basis of a complaint lodged by the PA of Banerjee.

A joint team comprising cops from the Special Task Force (STF), Detective Department and Shakespeare Sarani Police Station went to Mumbai and arrested him on Monday morning. In the evening, Rege was brought to Kolkata on transit remand.