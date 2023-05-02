Security beefed up for CM’s visit to Malda today

malda: Malda is gearing up to host both Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and TMC general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee, together for the first time in the district. Both will visit Malda on May 3 for two different programmes.



The Chief Minister will hold an administrative meeting on May 4 with officials from Malda, North and South Dinajpur districts. Inauguration of various projects and laying of foundation stones for others will be done in the administrative meeting. Abhishek Banerjee will be in Malda for his Jana Sanjog Yatra, a political campaign.

Security arrangements are being beefed up for the arrival of the heavyweight duo in Malda. The Mahananda Bhavan of Mangalbari area under the Malda police station is also being prepared for the Chief Minister’s stay for two nights.

Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, Chairman of EBM and state secretary of Trinamul Congress, said: “The Chief Minister will be arriving at Malda on Wednesday night by Saraighat Express. Abhishek Banerjee will reach Malda by noon on that day. He is scheduled to stay in Chanchal on Wednesday.

Abhishek Banerjee will hold his Jana Sanjog Yatra as scheduled on May 3 and May 4. The chief minister will be holding an administrative meeting on May 4 and will be back to Kolkata by Saraighat Express on May 5.” All the departments of the district administration are getting ready with their paperwork.

The police and district administration are having frequent meetings on security arrangements.