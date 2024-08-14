Security beefed up at Siliguri District Hospital

Siliguri: After North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH), the administration is strengthening the security of Siliguri District Hospital too. A security team with 66 members has been constituted to keep strict vigil at the hospital.



The team was formed after a meeting held at the hospital premises late on Tuesday night. Retired government employees, civil defense and police are part of the team. This team will keep vigil on the hospital round-the-clock in three shifts. The in-charge of the police camp located at Siliguri District Hospital will lead the team.

The team will monitor all activities happening inside and around the hospital. They will provide security to the patients, doctors, and medical staff.

“We have numerous plans for the hospital. This is one of them. All our plans will be executed in phases,” said Dr Chandan Ghosh, Superintendent of the hospital. Along with NBMCH, the Siliguri District Hospital also has immense importance in this region. Not only the people of Siliguri, but people from different areas and other districts of North Bengal frequent the hospital. However, there are allegations that outsiders have been entering the hospital. A few incidents of theft have taken place at the hospital. There are many stalls in front of the hospital where totos, ambulances and other vehicles are parked till late at night. On Tuesday night, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Officer In-Charge of Siliguri Police station, and other police officials inspected the hospital.

More lights will be installed at the hospital and only the main gate will be opened at night. Security guards from private agencies, 24 personnel from Civil Defense, 28 individuals from the ‘Saathi’ project of the state government, 7 retired government employees and 7 police officers are part of the group to keep vigil.

Meanwhile, along with the entire state, doctors and medical staff from North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, Siliguri District Hospital and other government health centers protested against the incident at RG Kar Medical College by observing work suspension.