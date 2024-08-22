Security beefed up at Balurghat Dist Hosp and schools

BALURGHAT: The South Dinajpur district Health department has beefed up security at the Balurghat District . Enhanced security measures include the installation of alcohol detectors at the hospital’s main entrance to prevent entry of intoxicated individuals, unused rooms will be locked and dark areas within the hospital premises will be illuminated and separate toilets for doctors and nurses are being constructed in the outpatient department.



On Thursday, following protests by doctors, nurses and healthcare workers demanding increased security, officials, including Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Sudip Das, along with police and public works department officials, conducted a thorough inspection of the ten-story building, outpatient department and the old

hospital building.

They assessed security gray areas. Following the inspection, a meeting was held between the police, public works department and hospital authorities, chaired by Das. More CCTV cameras would be installed to ensure safety and more female police officers and security guards will be deployed.

In a related move, the police inspected various women’s educational institutions in Balurghat town, which revealed inadequate security measures, including insufficient CCTV coverage. The DSP Headquarter (Balurghat), Vikram Prasad, who led the inspections, visited several schools and the nursing training school within the hospital premises, where he noted the need for better lighting and security infrastructure. Schools have been advised to apply for additional CCTV installations.

DSP Headquarters Vikram Prasad stated: “We inspected the girls’ schools and reviewed the security arrangements. We have provided suggestions on how to further enhance security in the future.”