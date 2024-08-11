Security beefed up at Bagdogra Airport ahead of Independence Day

Siliguri: Ahead of Independence Day, the administration has tightened security in the city. Security has also been beefed up at Bagdogra Airport, along with Railway stations and bus stops.



The Secondary Ladder Point Check (SLPC) system is being applied for passengers boarding the plane. They keep surveillance with drone cameras at the airport. Mohammad Arif, Director of Bagdogra Airport, said: “We have restricted the entry for outsiders at the airport from the last one week till Independence Day. Drone surveillance has been carried out. Security has been increased. Additionally, we are allowing passengers onboard only after Secondary Ladder Point Check. Random checking of passengers’ luggage will be carried out.” Just a few days remain before the 78th Independence Day. Every year before the Day, the administration and police take various steps to ensure the safety of the people. Apart from various shopping malls, the administration continues to monitor the Railway stations, bus stops and public places to restrict anti-social activities.

This year too, the administration does not want to make any mistakes regarding the security. Bagdogra Airport has immense importance in Northeast India. On average, 350 to 400 flights depart from and land at the airport per day.

SLPC is a secondary level security procedure mandated by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) under which the airline staff have to frisk passengers and their hand-luggage after the security clearance from the CISF, just before boarding the aircraft. Meanwhile, Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) have jointly started increasing security checks at NJP and Junction Railway stations. Special checking of the trains coming from Assam is being done to ensure that no infiltrators can enter the state. Surprise checking will be conducted before Independence Day.