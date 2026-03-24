Security beefed up along Indo-Bangla border at Hili ahead of April 23 polls

BALURGHAT: Security arrangements in the Hili area on the India Bangladesh border, under the Balurghat Assembly Constituency, has been intensified and is being closely monitored owing to the forthcoming Assembly polls in the state. The region will go to polls on April 23.

Observer appointed by the Election Commission, Ritesh Chauhan, visited Hili block on Sunday afternoon to assess the ground situation. During his visit, he interacted with voters and reviewed preparations in several polling booths under the Constituency. He inspected the overall condition of the polling stations, including the availability of Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) and emphasised adherence to all Election Commission guidelines.

Chauhan also spoke to voters, polling personnel and other stakeholders, taking feedback on the preparedness. He assured them that necessary measures were being put in place to ensure that the election is conducted in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

Given the sensitivity of the international border, security has been significantly strengthened in the region. Ten companies of central forces have already been deployed in South Dinajpur district and joint patrols along with local police have begun route marches and area domination exercises in vulnerable pockets of Hili.

The district shares a 252-km-long border with Bangladesh on three sides, of which nearly 28 km remains unfenced, making it a matter of concern for the administration. Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have intensified surveillance along these unfenced stretches.

Superintendent of Police Chinmay Mittal said: “We are fully prepared in accordance with the directives of the Election Commission. Routine route marches by central forces are underway, and the policing arrangements will be foolproof during the elections.”