Security beefed up: About 5K police forces deployed for Martyrs’ Day

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has made elaborate security arrangements for the Martyrs’ Day meeting on July 21 at Esplanade area.



On Friday Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal took stock of the Martyrs’ Day security arrangements in front of Victoria House. After visiting the spot, Goyal said that special arrangements have been made for traffic management, vehicle parking, crowd control and VIP security. Also, special plans have been made in case of any inclement weather.

According to Kolkata Police, there will be about 5,000 police forces deployed for the programme. The area around the dais has been divided into multiple zones. Each of the zones will be under supervision of a Deputy Commissioner (DC) rank officer. There will be about 26 DCs managing the security arrangements. They will be supervised by about eight Joint Commissioners of Police (Jt. CP). About 40 CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the main dais. Also police personnel of specialised force equipped with sophisticated weapons will keep a strict vigil in and around the dais from the highrise buildings in the area. Six Quick Response Teams will be kept in six strategic locations and about 16 ambulances will be kept in multiple places.

Multiple fire tenders will be kept at six strategic points along with eight motorcycles containing fire extinguishers will be kept at eight points. Special fire fighting equipment will be kept behind the dais. Apart from security aspects, special traffic arrangements have been made for July 21. Nine roads in the city have been made one way from 4 am till 9 pm. While Amherst Street and Brabourne Road has been marked for South-bound movement, Bidhan Sarani between K C Sen Street and Vivekananda Road, College Street, Strand Road between Hare Street and Raja Woodmunt Street, Bentinck Street and Rabindra Sarani between B K Paul Avenue and Lalbazar Street have been marked for North-bound movement. BB Ganguly street has been marked for West-bound movement and New CIT Road has been selected for East-bound movement.

No goods vehicles except those carrying LPG cylinders, vegetables, milk, fruits, fish, medicines, oxygen, petroleum, oil and lubricants will be allowed to enter the city from 3 am till 8 pm. Parking will not be allowed in and around the AJC Bose Road between Hastings Crossing and Cathedral Road, Hospital Road, Queenaway, Cathedral Road, Casurina Avenue and Lovers Lane. Movement of all kinds of vehicles will be temporarily suspended or diverted along the line of route of the processions from 4 am to 8 pm.