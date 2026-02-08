Security alert after suspected cross-border infiltration in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: Fresh allegations of cross-border infiltration through an unfenced stretch of the Indo-Bangladesh border have triggered tension in South Dinajpur district’s Kumarganj block. The incident was reported from the Samjia Balupada area, where a group of six to seven people allegedly entered Indian territory from Bangladesh late on Friday night. According to sources, the suspected movement was captured on CCTV cameras installed by the Border Security Force (BSF).

Acting on information that the alleged infiltrators had taken shelter in a house in Balupada village, a joint search operation was carried out throughout Saturday by Kumarganj police and the BSF. Despite extensive searches in the area, no one could be apprehended. Some local residents claimed that children were also among the group that crossed the border.

In view of the situation, an emergency meeting was held on Saturday afternoon at the Samjia Border Outpost involving BSF officials, police personnel, local public representatives and villagers.

Residents were urged to remain alert and immediately inform the administration if any unfamiliar or suspicious individuals were spotted in the border villages.

The incident has also led to political sparring, with opposition and ruling party leaders trading charges over border security. The nearly seven-kilometre-long unfenced stretch of the international border in the area has once again raised serious concerns for both residents and the administration.

At the end of the operation, Kumarganj Police Station IC Shirshendu Kundu said: “We received specific inputs following which a joint search operation was launched. The search is still continuing and necessary steps are being taken to ensure security in the area.”

Local resident Anup Kumar Shil said: “We noticed a group entering from across the border and there were children among them as well. Such incidents make us feel unsafe.”

BJP district secretary Rajat Ghosh commented: “There must be clarity on who these infiltrators are and how they managed to cross the

border so easily.”

TMC leader Subhas Chaki alleged: “Border security is the responsibility of the BSF. The Centre must explain how such infiltration took place despite their presence.”