Security agency dog bites boy at airport, family cancels trip

Kolkata: A sniffer dog belonging to a security agency allegedly bit a four-year-old boy in the Kolkata airport, forcing his family to cancel a trip to Malaysia, a police officer said on Friday.

The child was attacked by the animal between the departure gates 4A and 4B on August 12, while a police complaint in this regard was lodged a week later, the officer said.

The dog, described as a German Shepherd, was with its handler who was holding the leash. Suddenly, the animal lunged forward and bit the child who was accompanied by his parents, according to the complaint. The FIR was lodged against the handler for his “incompetence in controlling the dog causing severe injury” to the child leading to cancellation of the family’s trip to Malaysia, the officer said.

The family had to cancel the trip as the traumatised child had to undergo anti-rabies vaccination doses spanning a period of about a month, the father said in the

complaint.Agencies