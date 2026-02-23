Sector-VI ITA villages to get 2,270 new water connections

Kolkata: In a significant push to strengthen urban infrastructure, the West Bengal government has initiated the process to provide 2,270 new household water connections in four villages under the Sector-VI Industrial Township Authority (ITA).



Sources confirmed that a tender has been floated for the same. The project will cover Bhatipota, Karaidanga, Gangapur, and Andulgori villages and is being taken up under the Centre’s AMRUT 2.0 scheme. The initiative aims to connect individual households to the existing water supply network up to their property lines.

An official said the objective is to ensure that every eligible household within its jurisdiction has access to piped drinking water. “The focus is on last-mile connectivity. Many areas already have distribution pipelines, but households are yet to be directly connected. This project seeks to bridge that gap:” the official said.

The estimated cost of the work has been pegged at approximately Rs 1.59 crore. The authority has invited online bids from eligible agencies to execute the project, with a completion timeline of six months from the date of issuance of the work order, officials confirmed.

The work will include laying service pipes from the main distribution line to individual premises, installing essential fittings and water meters, and restoring roads or pavements that may be affected during the process. Officials said care would be taken to repair any damage caused during the execution of the connections.

The project will exclude bulk connections and focus solely on individual household service lines. Authorities have also built in a five-year defect liability period for the executing agency to ensure the quality and durability of the infrastructure.

Sources in the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department said the move aligns with the state’s broader goal of strengthening water supply systems in urban and peri-urban areas. “Under AMRUT 2.0, emphasis is on universal coverage of tap water connections and improving service delivery standards. Sector-VI ITA’s initiative is part of that larger roadmap:” an official said.

Once completed, the project is expected to benefit thousands of residents by providing direct access to safe piped water at their doorstep, reducing dependence on shared or informal sources.